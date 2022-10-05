‘He fulfilled his purpose for 21-year-old:’ Brother of man killed outside of north Charlotte restaurant looks back on memories of him

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte family is grieving after their loved one was killed at their job Tuesday night.

The doors were locked and the lights were out at Fox and Hound Pub and Grille on Wednesday, hours after police were on the scene investigating a homicide that took place in the parking lot late Tuesday night.

Donyeh Cosby spent most of his morning and early afternoon outside the restaurant reminiscing on his memories of his brother, Jamielle Clements, who was killed the night before.

“I wanted to feel my brother’s spirit where he last was,” Cosby said.

Cosby said his brother was a cook at the restaurant and was working Tuesday night, a typical work day that ended with the unthinkable.

“I was worried because my mom was calling me several times, and when I called her she told me that my younger brother was no longer with us,” he said.

Police say two people were fighting inside the restaurant late Tuesday night and the fight later spilled into the parking lot.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, someone shot a man after the fight at the Fox and Hound Pub & Grille near Northlake Mall and then took off.

Police do not believe the suspect and Clements knew each other. Detectives have not said if Clements was directly involved in the fight nor the circumstances surrounding the fight. Cosby said his brother would never pick a fight.

“In public places, we just need to learn to give the people respect of everybody being affected by what could possibly happen,” Cosby said. He also says there should’ve been preventative measures in place to de-escalate violence and protect customers and workers.

As he sat back and thought about his memories, Cosby said his baby brother was hardworking and establishing himself.

He said just a few weeks ago he was giving him driving lessons in the same exact parking lot. He said Clements was becoming more independent and was about to move into his own apartment this month and get his own car.

Clements also enjoyed martial arts and excelled at competitions, and he was one of three children to graduate with his high school diploma.

Most of all Cosby said he’ll miss seeing him grow up, but he believes his purpose in this life was fulfilled.

“He fulfilled his purpose for 21 years old,” Cosby said. “His purpose was to be a younger sibling, to take direction, receive it well, to be well taught, act on it, and he did.”

The investigation is active and ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time. Police are working with the surrounding businesses to track down surveillance footage of the moments leading up to the shooting.

“I hope the person gets the time deserved by the jury of his peers,” Cosby said. “I also hope that God has mercy on him because no matter how much trouble that I’m going through I’d always like a person to be treated the way I’m treated and have God’s mercy and grace.”

Police say there have been 88 homicide victims this year.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. You can also call Crime Stoppers to make an anonymous tip at 704-334-1600 or go online to http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

