URGENT: Gaston Co. teen missing, public’s help needed in finding him

He was last seen leaving Warlick Academy School.
Day’Shawn Jeremiah Harden
Day’Shawn Jeremiah Harden(Gaston County Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RANLO, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Police are searching for a teen reported missing on Sept. 29.

Day’Shawn Jeremiah Harden was last seen around 1 p.m. leaving Warlick Academy School in Ranlo.

He is described as a 14-year-old Black male standing about 6 feet tall and weighing around 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Harden was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, red hoodie, gray sweatpants, and white athletic shoes.

Police say Harden is known to frequent the 400 block of Edwin Street in Gastonia.

Anyone with information about his disappearance should call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or call 911.

