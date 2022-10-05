NC DHHS Flu
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify men who robbed east Charlotte arcade

Police say it was right around 3:15 a.m. when two people robbed the arcade.
By Alex Giles
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are looking to identify two people who robbed a gambling arcade in east Charlotte.

The incident happened around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27 at the Giveaway Arcade on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte.

Detective Rick Smith, the CMPD Crime Stoppers coordinator, said two people entered the arcade and started robbing the business.

“We had the suspects just enter the business with handguns drawn, pointing weapons at the employees, and demand money,” explained Smith.

Surveillance footage from the business shows the intruders moving around the arcade with weapons drawn. Police said both men were armed. One surveillance clip shows one of the suspects with an arcade employee collecting cash from a register till.

“The phots are pretty clear. The surveillance is pretty clear,” noted Smith.

Police said the men left the business after stealing cash. WBTV has covered several robberies at gambling arcades in the Charlotte area. Smith was asked about the crimes.

“It’s the general consensus of the public that these businesses have a lot of money on hand and that simply is not the case,” the detective explained.

Smith explained what arcade owners should do to safeguard their businesses.

“Well, they can have their camera systems, as this place does, and the employees of the business have to be a little more vigilant about whose coming in and going out the business,” noted the detective.

Smith said he’s hopeful that someone will recognize the suspects and call police with a tip.

“These suspects targeted this business and they’re gonna target other businesses so we ask that anybody that has any information in reference to this incident to give us a call,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

