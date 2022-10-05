Craig Powers selected as Director of Engineering and Environmental Services for Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A familiar name in local government is heading to a new position with a new local government body. Craig Powers has been selected as Director of Engineering and Environmental Services for Rowan County.

Powers began his career in local government in 2004 with the City of Salisbury as a Civil Engineer later becoming the Public Works Director. Craig holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and in 2008, obtained his professional engineer license (P.E.). He is a graduate of the Leadership Excellence and Development (L.E.A.D.) Program at the University of Virginia, the Municipal and County Administration Program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the ICMA Emerging Leaders Program.

In addition, he is a past winner of the Robert S. Hopson Leadership Service Award from the American Public Works Association and was named an International City/County Management Association’s (ICMA) Life, Well Run Community Hero.

Craig resides in Rowan County along with his wife and two children. Craig is a lifelong resident of Rowan County, is a member and past president of the Rowan Rotary Club, and a member and current chair of Shelter Ministries. In his free time, Craig enjoys volunteering and coaching his kids’ various sports teams along with spending time with his family and friends.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.