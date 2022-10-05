NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

City of Kannapolis selected as top U.S. location for corporate headquarters

The designation was recently released by the Boyd Company and featured in Site Selection...
The designation was recently released by the Boyd Company and featured in Site Selection Magazine.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has been named one of the Top 15 Cities in the U.S. for Corporate Headquarters Relocation. The designation was recently released by the Boyd Company and featured in Site Selection Magazine. Over the last decade the City has been successfully implementing a revitalization program built on bringing economic opportunities and companies to Kannapolis.

“We are excited to be recognized as a top location for corporations and their staffs. The City Council and staff have been working very hard to ensure that we are a premier city where you can work, start a business, create, and play. We have made significant investments in our infrastructure, public amenities, infrastructure, and city facilities.  We have a bold strategic visionary plan for our City that is coming to fruition. We have already welcomed numerous companies and small businesses and we are just getting started. We welcome corporations to come and join us,” commented Kannapolis City Mayor Darrell Hinnant.

The City of Kannapolis was named to the list because it meets the following criteria:

  • Location with attractive lifestyle amenities
  • Location with favorable operating cost structures
  • Location with excellent travel and hospitality support services for periodic staff meetings, employee training and enrichment sessions, and client servicing functions
  • Location showing positive demographic and business attraction trends
  • Location with attractive housing markets for C-suite executives
  • In a state with superior personal income tax climates for C-suite executives and staff
  • In a state with superior corporate income tax climates for companies

“Given the investments made by its leaders, it comes as no surprise that Kannapolis would receive this top ranking. We are proud to partner in their efforts to bring in new businesses and support the existing local businesses that make Kannapolis what it is today, said Page Castrodale, Executive Director of Cabarrus Economic Development.

Rod Crider, President and CEO of Rowan Economic Development commented, “This ranking by two of the nation’s top site selection professionals is more evidence that Kannapolis is a premier destination for businesses. With its strategic location in the Charlotte region along the I-85 corridor, its available workforce, and a business-friendly environment, it is clear why it’s been identified as a desirable location for corporate headquarters.  Development is booming in Kannapolis and this recognition will surely help to spur additional high-quality growth in the future.”

The Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it works to position the City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more. “The goal of creating a healthy and vibrant economy has come to fruition and has resulted in generating thousands of jobs and opportunities for dozens of small businesses, and industries of all sizes. Companies like Amazon, Gordon Food, Linder, Zipline, Prime Beverage, the N.C. Food Innovation Lab, Kontek and others are now part of our community. We look forward to assisting corporations with their location needs,” said Irene Sacks, Director of Economic Development for the City of Kannapolis.

The other cities making the list include: Lake Nona, Florida; Punta Gorda, Florida; St. Petersburg, Florida; Westlake, Florida; Minden, Nevada; Cary, North Carolina; Blue Ash, Ohio; Dublin, Ohio; Mount Juliet, Tennessee; Leander, Texas; Plano, Texas; Round Rock, Texas; The Woodlands, Texas and Bellevue, Washington.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wells Fargo South College Street
CMPD investigating bullet shot into window at Wells Fargo building in uptown
A Monroe woman's Millionaire Maker ticket netted her $1 million.
Monroe woman wins $1M on $30 scratch-off lottery ticket
Police responded to a shooting in a shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte.
One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte
April Dawn Viney allegedly sent sexually-explicit content to a student.
Iredell County teacher arrested for allegedly sending sexually-explicit content to student
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’

Latest News

The EpiCentre in Uptown Charlotte has been renamed Queen City Quarter with new plans in the...
Charlotte’s EpiCentre is finally moving forward with a new name and vision
Rowan Chamber Disney Institute (left to right) Chair Jessica Vess (Crosby Scholars), Speaker...
Rowan Chamber hosts Disney Institute in Kannapolis
This year, Manufacturing Week events will kick off on Friday, October 7 and will run the entire...
Companies invited to participate in Manufacturing Day events this October
Students in the Career Technical Education (CTE) department from Rowan-Salisbury Schools (RSS)...
Rowan-Salisbury Schools Career & Technical Education students build with Habitat for Humanity