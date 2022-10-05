Child support payments can now be made through Venmo, other payment apps

NC DHHS Flu
Parents and employers wanting to use the apps need to register through the state.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - A new way to pay child support is coming to North Carolina.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced payments can now be accepted through Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo and PayPal, by credit card or debit card via phone at 1-855-702-2268, as well as by cash or debit card at local Walmart stores.

Parents and employers who want to pay through Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo or PayPal must register online at nc.smartchildsupport.com and follow the online instructions.

They can use a credit card or debit card to pay using the Smart Pay interactive voice response system at 1-855-702-2268.

There is a 2.5% service fee for each transaction using both these methods.

Customers who want to pay with either cash or a debit card at a local Walmart Money Center will need to provide their name and Master Participant Index number. The MPI is a unique number assigned to each child support customer.

There is a $2 service fee per transaction at Walmart.

“We are pleased to help children and families across the state by adding these additional options for paying child support,” said Carla West, Senior Director for Human Services. “Our goal is to meet our customers where they are, so they can focus on what is most important — providing the emotional and financial support their children need.”

Customers can continue to pay via mail or bank draft as they previously have. These payment methods have no additional fees. More information on all the payment options is available at ncchildsupport.ncdhhs.gov/ecoa/smartpayopt.htm.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

