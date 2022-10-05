NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police won’t change policy on traffic stops

CMPD pointed to data that shows overall traffic stops are down in the past five years, except for speeding.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Leaders with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department say they won’t be changing their policy on traffic stops.

WBTV reached out to the department after the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said it would no longer stop drivers for regulatory issues, such as broken taillights or an expired tag.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies won’t use regulatory issues as a primary reason to stop someone.

As for CMPD, officials said the department will continue doing those types of stops, calling them a “crucial investigative tool for vehicle safety and crime management.”

CMPD pointed to data that shows overall traffic stops are down in the past five years, except for speeding. In 2021, around 37% of stops were due to speeding, according to the department.

So far this year, 41% of stops were because of equipment or regulatory issues. Of those, 70% resulted in verbal or written warnings.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said his decision to stop these types of traffic stops was based on data that shows black drivers were stopped more often.

He hopes it will improve interactions between those drivers and deputies.

