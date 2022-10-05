NC DHHS Flu
CATS hears what riders want in new transit center

The Charlotte Area Transit System surveyed the community starting Tuesday.
After a lengthy meeting with the city council last month, the Charlotte Area Transit System is now turning to riders for input on the future project.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday marks the next step towards a new and improved Transit Center for Charlotte.

After a lengthy meeting with the city council last month, the Charlotte Area Transit System is now turning to riders for input on the future project.

CATS expressed to the Charlotte city council that they wanted to make this an Uptown “hub”, complete with retail, offices and transportation.

Design plans, like if it will be underground, street level, or above ground, have not been decided with the new project.

That’s why CATS surveyed riders starting Tuesday afternoon to ask what they want most in a new transit center.

“We just need to be in a safer place for everybody and well lit. I don’t like the lighting of this facility either,” said a frequent rider, Cynthia Richardson.

“More lighting. And extra more security,” added another rider, Charles Cheatham.

“I have a legally blind wife who takes not only one but two buses into work and back home every single day,” said Amyr Eberhardt.

He said he hopes the new Center has a modern feel and more accommodations for people like his wife.

After a couple more of these survey opportunities, just like the one today, CATS will go back to city council and reconvene in mid-November.

