Sunshine, warmer temperatures before we cool down this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine has appeared in the Queen City and it’s here to stay through the weekend!

Today: Pleasant, sunny and mild

Through Friday: Warming trend, dry

This Weekend: Noticeable drop in temperatures

A beautiful fall day is in the forecast with abundant sunshine and high temperatures in the mid-70s. Overnight lows will be chilly once again, falling into the mid-40s.

More sunshine is in the forecast for Wednesday with high temperatures warming up to the mid-70s. Thursday and Friday will be even warmer with high temperatures peaking in the low 80s Friday afternoon.

A cold front moves in Friday, which will bring cooler air into the Carolinas for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will feature high temperatures in the upper 60s with morning lows Sunday and Monday in the upper 30s to low 40s!

Have a great first week of October!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

