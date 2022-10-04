NC DHHS Flu
Sunshine, warmer temperatures before we cool down this weekend

Overnight lows will be chilly once again, falling into the mid-40s.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine has appeared in the Queen City and it’s here to stay through the weekend!

  • Today: Pleasant, sunny and mild
  • Through Friday: Warming trend, dry
  • This Weekend: Noticeable drop in temperatures

A beautiful fall day is in the forecast with abundant sunshine and high temperatures in the mid-70s. Overnight lows will be chilly once again, falling into the mid-40s.

More sunshine is in the forecast for Wednesday with high temperatures warming up to the mid-70s. Thursday and Friday will be even warmer with high temperatures peaking in the low 80s Friday afternoon.

A cold front moves in Friday, which will bring cooler air into the Carolinas for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will feature high temperatures in the upper 60s with morning lows Sunday and Monday in the upper 30s to low 40s!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great first week of October!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

