Sunny skies, chilly start before we warm up this afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian continue to meander off the mid-Atlantic coast today, we’ll start in the chilly 40s but rebound nicely into the pleasant lower 70s this afternoon.

Today : Sun all day, chilly start, pleasant finish

Rest of Week : Lot of sunshine, nice warming trend

Tropical Outlook: On the quiet side – for now

There will be a good deal of sunshine around all day long and the northerly breeze of late will slacken off.

Chilly 40s are back in the forecast tonight under clear skies.

High pressure will build across the southeast midweek and provide beautiful weather through the end of the week. Highs will be in the seasonal 70s Wednesday and Thursday before pushing 80 degrees on Friday. Chilly nighttime lows in the 40s and 50s will continue.

A steady & pleasant warming trend is in the forecast for the rest of the workweek around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area. Big front blows through on Friday, sending our temps back below normal for the weekend. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/kCZLHDslGn — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 4, 2022

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center is giving a tropical wave south of the Cabo Verde Islands an 80% chance of development over the next three days. There is also a disorganized cluster of thunderstorms east of the Windward Islands that the Nationa Hurricane Center has just a 30% chance of tropical cyclone formation in the next five days as it moves west across the Caribbean Sea.

FIRST ALERT: The National Hurricane Center gives the disturbance near the Cabo Verde Islands an 80% chance of development over the next few days, while just a 30% chance for the disorganized tropical wave heading into the Caribbean Sea. #CLT @wbtv_news #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/afnaaOUpfV — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 4, 2022

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.