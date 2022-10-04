NC DHHS Flu
Student attacked by five other juveniles at Statesville Senior High School

Investigators will be seeking felony assault charges on all five suspects with the district attorney’s office.
Statesville Sr High School
Statesville Sr High School(Google Maps)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Statesville Police Department is investigating a fight that took place at Statesville Senior High School on Monday.

Police say the fight involved five juvenile students who assaulted another student. The victim was transported to Brenner’s Hospital in Winston Salem, N.C., and was later released.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and obtained video of the fight, and were able to identify the five juveniles who hit and kicked the victim.

Investigators will be seeking felony assault charges on all five suspects with the district attorney’s office. The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Statesville PD at 704-878-3515.

