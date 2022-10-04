Some forced to vacate homes in north Charlotte given an extension to find new homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The clock is still ticking for people in one Charlotte community after the new property management company sent out dozens of letters to vacate their rental homes.

WBTV’s first brought you this story last month after a viewer called in because she didn’t have anywhere to go with less than 30 days.

WBTV went back out to the community again for updates days after people were supposed to leave the property on Saturday, October 1st.

People still in the JT Williams neighborhood tell WBTV that’s not the case due to several reasons.

“It’s extremely tough to the point it’s been really stressful,” said Kanika Young of Charlotte.

Also Read: ‘Help us, please:’ People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate their homes

“I’m looking, God knows I’m looking,” added, Roxie Gibson of Charlotte

The search is still on for new housing three days after residents had to vacate apartments in the JT Williams neighborhood. The largest barrier preventing them from moving, is the cost of rent in Charlotte.

Gibson said, “I was paying like $675, you can’t find $675 no more, so rent is like $1,000 to $1,200 and up, I don’t have that kind of money.”

Gibson is one of several residents granted extensions until November 1st.

This is after being given a no-cause 30-day notice to vacate in early September.

“I went in and talked to them myself, so they gave me like an extension to find me somewhere,” said Gibson, “they want me to let them know and I’m going to let them know what’s going on and if not, I don’t got any choice but to be on the street.”

Some residents off-camera tell me they don’t have an extension and they’re not able to move right now.

Others have moved out or are in the process of moving out of their apartments.

Young said, “I bet the extensions were like a breath of fresh air for them”

Kanika Young is helping her friend move out of the community, a process she says was hard for the single mother.

“She was able to find an affordable place for her and her children and you know, and within that timeframe, I can say that was truly a blessing because now things are looking very slim,” said Young.

People with the 30-day extension say it’s giving them a little comfort, but the search is tough – especially with the holiday season approaching.

“My hope is that everyone will be able to find affordable housing for them,” said Young

Gibson added, “I think I can breathe a little bit better if I can get an open door.”

Work is being done on the homes in the community and residents tell WBTV the units are being renovated. They say the rent in the renovated units will start around $1,200, double the current for these homes.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.