NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field

A protester is hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, middle left, and...
A protester is hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, middle left, and linebacker Bobby Wagner during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Rams in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field.

The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

“I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.”

With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.

As the person ran toward the Rams sideline, linebacker Takkarist McKinley came toward him before Wagner came off the sideline and laid him out with a big hit.

“I saw Bobby Wagner taking somebody out,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I thought that was kind of cool to see.”

The protester was taken off the field by security and the game quickly resumed.

Earlier in the game, another person tried to get onto the field with a similar device, but was stopped by security.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is ending "regulatory stops for non-moving violations."
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office changes traffic stop policy
A Monroe woman's Millionaire Maker ticket netted her $1 million.
Monroe woman wins $1M on $30 scratch-off lottery ticket
One person is dead and another injured after an afternoon wreck in southeast Charlotte Monday...
Southeast Charlotte wreck kills 1, injures another
Pictures and flowers commemorating Philip Paxson have been placed in the area where his Jeep...
Community calling for change after Jeep plunges into creek, killing Hickory man
Donnie Cobb received a $1-million secured bond from the judge. He asked if the bond could be...
Man charged in wreck that killed 6-year-old in Gaston Co. sentenced to prison

Latest News

Californians will soon be able to cross the street outside of a formal intersection without...
Jaywalking to no longer be illegal in California
The Nobel Prize for physics was announced Tuesday.
US, French and Austrian physicists earn Nobel
The Nobel Prize for physics was announced Tuesday.
3 physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen drive a tank on the way to Siversk, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Russian losses evident in key liberated Ukrainian city
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Family of 4 believed kidnapped, sheriff says