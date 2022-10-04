Quail Meadow residents still reporting water problems while property manager send WBTV statement about issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -The people living in the Quail Meadow mobile home park in Rock Hill are once again reaching out to WBTV.

This is a story we first brought you a month ago, and we have been covering it ever since. WBTV got calls and emails from many of you saying the water pressure started decreasing the last week in August. Then, a few days later shut off all together. The water has since been restored, but many of you tell us the pressure is still bad, especially on nights and weekends.

”It’s not fair to us as tenants that they’re treating us like we’re beneath them,” says one resident, who WBTV is choosing to not identify.

Quail Meadow mobile home park residents say spotty water service has drained their wallets for weeks now.

”I have to order food to go a lot which I don’t have the money to do. My credit cards are maxed out,” says the resident. ”If one person uses the bathroom and flushes the toilet you gotta wait 30 minutes for the next person. That’s how long it takes to trickle in. So, I’m frustrated.”

This resident says they do not know what is going on or when the problem will be fixed because they say they are not getting straight answers.

”I’ve cried over this. I have sat there and cried. Cause I feel so helpless,” says the resident.

Since our reporting four weeks ago, WBTV has been asking to speak to the top owner of this mobile home park, Eddie Smith Sr, to find out what was the problem. Our S.C. reporter has spoken to the property manager and some of Smith’s children, who also help maintain this property. Quail Meadow LLC is owned by Smith Properties LLC, and for the first time, the top owner is telling us what he believes is the cause of the water issues here. Smith called Newell Monday and told me the issue was caused by the homeowners.

He sent an emailed statement to the reporter. As part of that statement – Smith says there was a “major leak they didn’t know about.” He continues by saying, “one leak in one of our lines and many leaks in the lines of the mobile homes that are individually owned by our tenants.”

Smith also says toilets are running in homes -- contributing to the issue. Smith asked the reporter to take this video under one home. He says this home has one of those major leaks. Here is Smith’s statement in its entirety:

“As per our conversation by phone today, there has been a problem with water leaks during the last month, one leak in one of our lines and many leaks in the lines of the mobile homes that are individually owned by our tenants who rent lot space only from us, we do not own or maintain their home. We also have discovered homes with toilets that run continuously and as such each running toilet is effectively a leak. These leaks are very difficult to find and identify as it requires physically going under a home or inside a home and it is not always possible to catch people home to go under or inside their home. As you saw today while you were on site there can be a major leak under a home and us not know about it, even though the homeowners in that case did and had chosen to do nothing about it. All this taken together has caused problems with our water system. We have spent over $12,000 on the system in September, trying to upgrade and have a steady dependable system, but as long as homeowners have leaks in or under their mobile homes the system will be affected and we will continue to be proactive.”

The reporter spoke to a plumber with almost 30 years experience who the homeowner hired to look at the leak. The plumber the issue was with a drain pipe. He says it is a separate system from a freshwater system a well would come from. The plumber also tells Newell he found no evidence of a major leak and the leak he did find would NOT have anything to do with the well’s issues.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) also came out today to check the well. The staff says “the water system was operating with no issues.” DHE has been to the property many times. Here is what the agency says its staff observed on the visits:

Quail Meadow Mobile Home Park is serviced by Quail Meadows Park LLC water system. DHEC was notified of low water pressure at Quail Meadow Mobile Home Park on August 30, 2022. The water system operator notified their customers of the water pressure issues, and on August 31, the water was turned off to perform maintenance. There were intermittent interruptions until the water pressure was restored on September 2. The water system continued to experience air in the lines as adjustments were made, and air compressors were replaced on September 6. DHEC staff conducted a site visit on September 8 and confirmed adequate water pressure at all three wells and at several homes on the water system. On October 4, DHEC staff performed a follow-up site visit and found the water system was operating with no issues.

Residents agree there are not many issues in the day when not many people are home, but at night and on weekends it is a different story.

”Of course the water pressure is going to be great there’s nobody using it,” says the resident.

At the end of it all, residents just want to see the issues fixed so they can get back to living in their homes comfortably.

”I feel desperate. We need our water on. It’s enough already,” says the resident.

