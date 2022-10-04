One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have responded to a shooting that happened Tuesday morning in a shopping center in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area.

Medic confirmed one person was seriously injured and taken to Atrium CMC Main following the shooting on Berewick Town Center Drive, which is off Steele Creek Road, in southwest Charlotte.

WBTV’s Sky 3 shows crime scene tape and first responders in a shopping center parking lot at Berewick Town Center Drive.

For developments on this and other breaking news stories as they come in, download the free WBTV news app.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.