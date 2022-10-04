One killed, one injured in north Charlotte convenience store shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died and a second person was injured in a shooting at a north Charlotte convenience store.

MEDIC confirmed two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after they were shot. One victim later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Monday at a Pilot gas station and convenience store on Statesville Avenue, just off Interstate 85.

WBTV asked police on scene what led up to the shooting and whether they made any arrests, but they would not give an answer.

