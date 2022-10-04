NC DHHS Flu
Motorcyclist dies after running off road, crashing in northeast Charlotte parking lot, police say

Excessive speed was listed as a contributing factor in this crash, while impairment is unknown, according to police.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One man was killed in an early-morning motorcycle crash Monday in northeast Charlotte, authorities said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to North Tryon Street, near Old Concord Road, at 4:43 a.m. after the driver of a 2008 Kawasaki ZX1400C motorcycle crashed the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Satchel Phillip Bass, was pronounced dead on the scene by MEDIC, according to the CMPD.

Investigators said the victim was heading north on North Tryon Street at high speed when he ran the motorcycle off the road and crashed in a nearby parking lot.

Excessive speed was listed as a contributing factor in this crash, while impairment is unknown, according to police.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is asked to call (704) 432-2169, extension 3.

