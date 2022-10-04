NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Mississippi seeks execution date in 2000 killing of teenager

In this May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is Thomas...
In this May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. The Mississippi attorney general's office is asking the state to set an execution date for Loden, now 58. The former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress, and has been on death row since 2001, when he pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery.(Mississippi Department of Corrections via AP)
By The Associated Press and EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi attorney general’s office is asking the state to set an execution date for a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress.

Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. is now 58. He has been on death row since 2001, when he pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery of Leesa Marie Gray.

She disappeared on her way home from working in her family’s restaurant in northern Mississippi’s Itawamba County. Her body was found the next day in Loden’s van.

Mississippi had its most recent execution in November. That was the first in nine years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is ending "regulatory stops for non-moving violations."
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office changes traffic stop policy
A Monroe woman's Millionaire Maker ticket netted her $1 million.
Monroe woman wins $1M on $30 scratch-off lottery ticket
One person is dead and another injured after an afternoon wreck in southeast Charlotte Monday...
Southeast Charlotte wreck kills 1, injures another
Pictures and flowers commemorating Philip Paxson have been placed in the area where his Jeep...
Community calling for change after Jeep plunges into creek, killing Hickory man
Police responded to a shooting in a shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte.
One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte

Latest News

Conover family fights for justice after college student shot and killed
Local business calls out city over construction
Local business calls out city over construction
Families forced out of south Charlotte hotel due to rezoning
Families forced out of south Charlotte hotel due to rezoning
CMPD investigating shooting at Wells Fargo building in uptown
One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte
One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte