NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Matthews man charged with child sexual exploitation, police say

Officers say more charges are pending.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Matthews man faces multiple charges in connection with possible child sexual exploitation, police said Tuesday.

Officers with the Matthews Police Department say they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A search warrant led to the arrest of Michael Lewis White of Matthews.

He was charged on Sept. 29 with three counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor with more charges pending.

For more information on ICAC, including how to submit a tip visit icactaskforce.org/internetsafety.

Get notified of the latest developments of this story by downloading the free WBTV News App.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is ending "regulatory stops for non-moving violations."
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office changes traffic stop policy
A Monroe woman's Millionaire Maker ticket netted her $1 million.
Monroe woman wins $1M on $30 scratch-off lottery ticket
One person is dead and another injured after an afternoon wreck in southeast Charlotte Monday...
Southeast Charlotte wreck kills 1, injures another
Pictures and flowers commemorating Philip Paxson have been placed in the area where his Jeep...
Community calling for change after Jeep plunges into creek, killing Hickory man
Donnie Cobb received a $1-million secured bond from the judge. He asked if the bond could be...
Man charged in wreck that killed 6-year-old in Gaston Co. sentenced to prison

Latest News

WATCH: McMaster, Horry County leaders to break ground on new data connection center
WATCH: McMaster, Horry County leaders to break ground on new data connection center
Police are looking for a red Cadillac SRX SUV that should have damage to the driver’s side...
Help needed identifying Conover shooting suspect
CMPD officials said aggravated assaults are up 5%, with nearly 1,000 cases in 2022 involving a...
Motorcyclist dies after running off road, crashing in northeast Charlotte parking lot, police say
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office changes traffic stop policy