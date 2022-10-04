Matthews man charged with child sexual exploitation, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Matthews man faces multiple charges in connection with possible child sexual exploitation, police said Tuesday.

Officers with the Matthews Police Department say they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A search warrant led to the arrest of Michael Lewis White of Matthews.

He was charged on Sept. 29 with three counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor with more charges pending.

For more information on ICAC, including how to submit a tip visit icactaskforce.org/internetsafety.

