Help needed identifying Conover shooting suspect

CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Conover police are looking for the person responsible for the fatal shooting of a man Sunday night.

Officers say that around 10 p.m., Catawba Valley Medical Center called them about a person brought in with gunshot wounds.

The man was identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Knight. He died from his injuries.

Detectives say the shooting happened off 8th Avenue SW.

Police are looking for a red Cadillac SRX SUV that should have damage to the driver’s side passenger window.

Anyone with information should call the Conover Police Department at 828-464-4698.

