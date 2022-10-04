NC DHHS Flu
Help needed identifying Conover shooting suspect

Officers say the shooting happened Sunday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Conover police are looking for the person responsible for the fatal shooting of a man Sunday night.

Officers say that around 10 p.m., Catawba Valley Medical Center called them about a person brought in with gunshot wounds.

The man was identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Knight. He died from his injuries.

[Kidnapping call leads to deadly officer-involved shooting in Catawba County, authorities say]

Detectives say the shooting happened off 8th Avenue SW.

Police are looking for a red Cadillac SRX SUV that should have damage to the driver’s side passenger window.

Anyone with information should call the Conover Police Department at 828-464-4698.

