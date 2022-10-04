NC DHHS Flu
Deaths of two people at northeast Charlotte apartment complex prompts investigation

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are dead and a third person was taken to the hospital in serious condition from a northeast Charlotte apartment complex, according to Medic.

This is a gated complex on Harris Pond Drive, which is off West W.T. Harris Boulevard. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Medic were on scene and crime scene investigators also showed up.

No one would say how those two people died.

WBTV has reached out to CMPD to learn more about this investigation, but they haven’t immediately responded.

