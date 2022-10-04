NC DHHS Flu
Daniel Rios named MLS Player of the Week

Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT
Press release provided by Charlotte FC

CHARLOTTE, NC – Charlotte FC striker Daniel Rios was voted MLS Player of the Week after scoring all four goals in a 4-0 thrashing of Eastern Conference leading Philadelphia Union to keep the Crown’s playoff hopes alive.

Rios, who became the first CLTFC player to score a hat trick in Club history, was the first player to score multiple goals against the Union in over three years.

The Mexican is the second Charlotte FC player to earn Player of the Week honors in as many weeks after fellow attacker Karol Swiderski was named POTW following a 3-2 win over Chicago Fire FC. Charlotte FC is the first expansion team to accomplish this feat since 2005 when Seattle Sounders FC did so.

His goals in the 24′, 54′, 72′, and 90′+1′ set up a must-win match for Charlotte FC on Wednesday against the Columbus Crew. CLTFC sits four points off the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with two games left to play. The match originally scheduled for July 30 was suspended due to severe weather and will resume in the 16th minute with the score still 0-0.

