Controversy around land size surrounds Huntersville development project

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Huntersville development project meant to revitalize the downtown area is causing controversy. Not only do community members say it’s a recipe for traffic, but some town commissioners who voted it through now say that’s not what they voted for.

Commissioners who voted yes on the project that’s supposed to build up this part of downtown thought they were agreeing to 12 thousand square feet of commercial space. But as it turns out, they say developers had something else in mind. All things that led to a very tense meeting on Monday.

Rezoning documents from 2021 show a plan to allocate 12 thousand square feet for commercial use. That would be for restaurants, bars, and retail, plus a number of apartments, townhomes and single-family homes.

“We don’t want to drive somewhere else to go and have a nice evening or celebrate a football game or whatever it is. We want to stay down here,” Huntersville resident Amy Hallman said.

But fine print shows an emphasis on residential space in the project, which is a vague use of “non-residential” as a term, and a dedication to only 7,500 square feet for commercial use.

Mayor Melinda Bales and Commissioner Lance Munger, who seconded the motion to approve the project, say they weren’t notified of the changes and no new vote was taken.

Bales says they ultimately wouldn’t have voted yes if they knew about the discrepancies.

The Huntersville planning coordinator says the developer, NorthState, included that information within the agreement.

WBTV reached out to NorthState, but did not hear back.

“If you want to have a downtown where people are going to go to and be excited about unless you know a lot of people who are going to live in these new apartments and new townhouses, that’s not a draw for people,” Hallman said.

Should the company have clarified? Should commissioners have asked for more details, or looped in legal?

Town leaders are now asking all of those questions so this kind of mix-up never happens again.

This is not the only development in Huntersville under scrutiny. The board heard more about proposed changes to rebuilding the Birkdale Village as a larger multi-purpose complex.

