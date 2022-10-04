Conover family fights for justice after college student shot and killed

NC DHHS Flu
“Whoever out there, Lord have mercy on you. Whoever done this to him, Lord have mercy on you.”
By Ron Lee
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - A family is grieving the loss of a young man who was just months away from graduating college. Isiah Knight was shot and killed along 8th Avenue Southwest in Conover last week while running errands for his grandmother.

Family members tell WBTV they’re at a loss at why this happened and are hoping police can find the gunman quickly.

The family says police are working hard trying to find whoever was behind the gun, and almost as important, why this happened. While they don’t have a face yet, they may have a picture of the car.

“Whoever out there, Lord have mercy on you. Whoever done this to him, Lord have mercy on you.”

A mother’s pain over losing her son is something that not much can compare to. But when the crime that resulted in this is unresolved, the wounds can’t heal.

“He was shot a couple of times and it was right in front of my Grandma’s house.” The mother of the victim Pearl Smith said.

Isiah Knight was filled with promise and dreams. He was only a couple of months away from graduating from North Carolina State. He wanted to make it big in real estate in Florida. But that’s not going to happen now.

The family is devastated and left wondering why this happened. Isiah had no enemies, and no reason for anyone to do this.

“I’ll tell you Isiah was a fine young man and a good friend. I’m not ashamed to say I loved him,” said family friend Andrew Smith.

Conover police say late last week, someone shot Knight while he was running errands for his family at his Grandmother’s house. But who was behind the trigger is still unknown.

“You took the only child I had, the only child I had.” Knight’s mother told WBTV.

Police are looking for a truck that may have been involved, a red Cadillac SRX SUV that should have damage to the driver’s side passenger window.

“I feel his presence still here. I’ll always have a place in my heart for him,” his uncle Joesph Powell said.

The time to heal can come, and time for forgiveness can be debated. But for now, this family says it’s time for justice.

“I don’t know who done it, but I hope they get caught because justice need to be done,” Smith said.

Tuesday night, Conover celebrates National Night Out. A time for communities to come together and stand up against crime. The family hopes this will bring someone forward with a name and a reason, why their son is no longer here.

