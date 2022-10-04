NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Columbus County Sheriff suspended from office after District Attorney files petition for removal

Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A judge has ordered Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene be immediately suspended from office after District Attorney Jon David filed a petition requesting Greene be removed from office.

In his petition, which was filed on Tuesday, David cited racist remarks made by Greene during a recorded phone conversation in 2019, not long after Greene first took office. WECT first reported the existence of the recording last week.

“Defendant has committed willful misconduct and maladministration in office,” David wrote in the petition. “The acts committed by Defendant... constitute corruption while in office.”

Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser agreed to David’s request to suspend Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.

“And the Court, upon consideration of the Petition and Verification presented in support of the allegations, finds sufficient cause to immediately suspend S. Jody Greene from the Office of Sheriff of Columbus County,” Sasser wrote in the order.

To conclude, David says that Greene engaged in racial profiling of sheriff’s office employees both personally and via other people under his command.

The hearing on the petition for removal is scheduled for Oct. 24 at 10 a.m.

This afternoon, WECT received a tip that David had filed the petition for removal, which was served on Chief Deputy Aaron Herring. A WECT Reporter reached out to Herring around 3:00 p.m. and he denied receiving the petition.

However, Herring was contacted again after WECT received court documents indicating he was personally served hours before the first call. When the reporter called back to ask Herring why he told us he had not received the petition, Herring said he had no comment.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Monroe woman's Millionaire Maker ticket netted her $1 million.
Monroe woman wins $1M on $30 scratch-off lottery ticket
Wells Fargo South College Street
CMPD investigating bullet shot into window at Wells Fargo building in uptown
Police responded to a shooting in a shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte.
One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is ending "regulatory stops for non-moving violations."
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office changes traffic stop policy
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’

Latest News

Myrtle Beach police and SLED swept Myrtle Beach Middle School after there was a social media...
Reported shooting at multiple Horry County Schools a hoax, police say
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced payments can now be...
Child support payments can now be made through Venmo, other payment apps
Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized...
Investigation into slashed tires ends in Rock Hill man’s arrest for shooting woman in the leg, authorities say
Gastonia police are investigating after a South Carolina officer’s gun and other items were...
Horry Co., S.C. officer’s gun, other items stolen in Gastonia
Savannah Bananas bringing unique brand of baseball to Kannapolis in 2023