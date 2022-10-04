CMPD investigating shooting at Wells Fargo building in uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives are investigating a shooting at the Wells Fargo building in uptown Charlotte.

Police say a bullet shattered a window on the 16th floor of the building on South College Street and struck a wall. There were no occupants on the 16th floor at the time and no injuries. The bullet was recovered.

Wells Fargo Corporate Communications spokesperson Josh Dunn told WBTV that the bank does not occupy the 16th floor and no employees were ever in danger. The building is operated by Childress-Kline.

The shooting took place sometime Tuesday around 4 p.m.

