CMPD investigating shooting at Wells Fargo building in uptown

The shooting took place sometime Tuesday around 4 p.m.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives are investigating a shooting at the Wells Fargo building in uptown Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives are investigating a shooting at the Wells Fargo building in uptown Charlotte.

Police say a bullet shattered a window on the 16th floor of the building on South College Street and struck a wall. There were no occupants on the 16th floor at the time and no injuries. The bullet was recovered.

Wells Fargo Corporate Communications spokesperson Josh Dunn told WBTV that the bank does not occupy the 16th floor and no employees were ever in danger. The building is operated by Childress-Kline.

Wells Fargo Building S College Street
Wells Fargo Building S College Street(WBTV)

The shooting took place sometime Tuesday around 4 p.m.

WBTV is headed to the scene and more information will be provided when available. Download the WBTV News app for the latest and breaking news.

