CMPD: Dog kennels at capacity, euthanasia may happen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s animal shelter is in desperate need of dog adoptions and fosters.

According to a Facebook Live video from Animal Care and Control, the shelter is beyond capacity. In fact, they’re 40 kennels short.

Because there are so few spaces, shelter staff say they’re faced with the decision to possibly start euthanizing dogs.

Those who can’t adopt or foster can also take a dog home for a “staycation,” or a multi-day stay at a home.

Dogs can be viewed in the shelter and online at animals.cmpd.org. Online animal listings are updated every hour.

