NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

CMPD: Dog kennels at capacity, euthanasia may happen

Animal Care and Control is reporting they are 40 kennels short.
CMPD Animal Care & Control is encouraging the community to come out and adopt dogs.
CMPD Animal Care & Control is encouraging the community to come out and adopt dogs.(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s animal shelter is in desperate need of dog adoptions and fosters.

According to a Facebook Live video from Animal Care and Control, the shelter is beyond capacity. In fact, they’re 40 kennels short.

[RELATED: Local animal shelter ‘in crisis,’ desperate for adoptions]

Because there are so few spaces, shelter staff say they’re faced with the decision to possibly start euthanizing dogs.

Those who can’t adopt or foster can also take a dog home for a “staycation,” or a multi-day stay at a home.

Dogs can be viewed in the shelter and online at animals.cmpd.org. Online animal listings are updated every hour.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is ending "regulatory stops for non-moving violations."
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office changes traffic stop policy
A Monroe woman's Millionaire Maker ticket netted her $1 million.
Monroe woman wins $1M on $30 scratch-off lottery ticket
One person is dead and another injured after an afternoon wreck in southeast Charlotte Monday...
Southeast Charlotte wreck kills 1, injures another
Pictures and flowers commemorating Philip Paxson have been placed in the area where his Jeep...
Community calling for change after Jeep plunges into creek, killing Hickory man
Donnie Cobb received a $1-million secured bond from the judge. He asked if the bond could be...
Man charged in wreck that killed 6-year-old in Gaston Co. sentenced to prison

Latest News

WATCH: Removal process begins for shrimp boat that washed ashore during Ian
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
World’s oldest living dog passes away at 22 years old
One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte
One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte
Police responded to a shooting in a shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte.
One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte