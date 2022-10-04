NC DHHS Flu
Chilly mornings and warm afternoons this week, yet cooler for the weekend

Tonight will be clear and chilly, with overnight low temperatures in the mid-40s for the piedmont, and around 40 degrees for the mountains.
By Jason Myers
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You will need a jacket for the morning hours this week, yet sunglasses for the afternoon. Afternoon high temperatures will be on a warming trend through Friday, yet a cold front brings cooler temperatures for the weekend.

  • Weekday lows mainly in the 40s, with highs in the 70s (60s for the mountains).
  • Dry week ahead, with a dry cold front for Friday.
  • Weekend highs in the 60s for the piedmont and 50s in the mountains.
We will see similar weather tomorrow as we did today.
Mostly sunny skies return for Wednesday, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-70s for the piedmont, and lower 60s for the mountains.

Warmer afternoon temperatures develop for the end of the work week, with upper 70s to near 80 degrees for Thursday and Friday.

A cold front will move through the Carolinas on Friday, yet with a lack of available moisture, only a few sprinkles are possible. The cold front will bring cooler temperatures for the weekend, with highs in the upper 60s for the piedmont, and mid to upper 50s for the mountains.

Weekend morning low temperatures look to cool into the upper 30s for the piedmont by Sunday morning, with lower 30s for the mountains. It would be a good idea to think about protecting any sensitive vegetation for this weekend.

The tropics are quiet at the moment, yet we are watching two weather disturbances that have the potential of developing into tropical systems this week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts, check radar, see updated tropical tracks, and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy the pleasant fall weather this week!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

