NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Amazon sues Washington’s labor agency over alleged hazards

FILE - The company has filed a lawsuit following disputes over worker safety citations.
FILE - The company has filed a lawsuit following disputes over worker safety citations.(GoToVan / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press and HALELUYA HADERO
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has sued Washington state’s labor agency following disputes with regulators over citations and fines imposed on the company for worker safety issues.

In the lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court for the Western District of Washington, Amazon asked a judge to prohibit orders from the state agency to remedy any types of workplace hazards during its appeal over the citations.

Amazon argued the agency has not proven any of its allegations. It says requiring companies like it to remedy alleged hazards before that happens violates the due process protections under the 14th Amendment.

A spokesperson for the agency says they will review the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is ending "regulatory stops for non-moving violations."
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office changes traffic stop policy
A Monroe woman's Millionaire Maker ticket netted her $1 million.
Monroe woman wins $1M on $30 scratch-off lottery ticket
One person is dead and another injured after an afternoon wreck in southeast Charlotte Monday...
Southeast Charlotte wreck kills 1, injures another
Pictures and flowers commemorating Philip Paxson have been placed in the area where his Jeep...
Community calling for change after Jeep plunges into creek, killing Hickory man
Police responded to a shooting in a shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte.
One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte

Latest News

Conover family fights for justice after college student shot and killed
CMPD investigating shooting at Wells Fargo building in uptown
One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte
One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte
There have been constant complaints of water pressure and other issues.
Quail Meadow residents still reporting water problems while property manager send WBTV statement about issues
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’