Warming trend through Friday, yet cooler for the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chilly mornings and mild afternoons will develop this week, with mostly sunny skies overall. A cold front will move across the Carolinas on Friday, bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend. The mountains will likely have a frost at times this week, with a freeze possible by Sunday morning. The piedmont has the potential for a frost by Sunday and Monday mornings.

Weekday lows mainly in the 40s, with highs in the 70s (60s for the mountains).

Dry week ahead, with a dry cold front for Friday.

Highs in the 60s for the weekend, with 50s in the mountains.

Tonight will be clear and chilly, with overnight low temperatures in the mid-40s for the piedmont, and upper 30s in the mountains.

Mostly sunny skies develop for Tuesday, and continue for the remainder of the week. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday, with upper 70s to near 80 degrees for Thursday and Friday.

The NC mountains will start off in the upper 30s to lower 40s for low temperatures through Friday, with afternoon high temperatures between 60 to 65 degrees.

A cold front will move through the Carolinas on Friday, yet with a lack of available moisture, no rain chances are expected, beyond a few sprinkles. The cold front will bring cooler temperatures for the weekend, with highs in the upper 60s for the piedmont, and mid to upper 50s for the mountains.

Weekend morning low temperatures look to cool into the upper 30s for the piedmont by Sunday morning for the piedmont, with lower 30s for the mountains. Keep checking back, as a First Alert may get issued for frost/freeze issues for the end of the week.

The tropics are quiet at the moment, yet we are watching two weather disturbances that have the potential of developing into tropical systems this week.

Enjoy the pleasant fall weather this week!

