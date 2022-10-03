NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Traders Joe’s brings back in-store samples

Many brands, but especially start-ups, use samples to get attention from potential customers,...
Many brands, but especially start-ups, use samples to get attention from potential customers, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted the practice due to safety concerns.(Sikander Iqbal / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In-store samples are back at some Trader Joe’s.

The grocery store giant is offering single-serve treats and snacks to customers, many of whom posted videos and photos of their granola and Halloween cookies over the weekend.

Hot coffee, however, remains on the burner and will not be handed out until further notice.

Many brands, but especially start-ups, use samples to get attention from potential customers, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted the practice due to safety concerns.

Other companies, including Costco and Sam’s Club, have already brought the samples back.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Construction personnel work on the Carolina Panthers' team headquarters and practice...
Site of Panthers’ failed Rock Hill facility listed for sale
Flooding from Hurricane Ian
North Carolina reports four storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian
Fall is here, and pumpkin patches around the area are open for business.
9 must-visit pumpkin patches near Charlotte
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is ending "regulatory stops for non-moving violations."
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office changes traffic stop policy
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”

Latest News

Some wonder if evacuation orders should have come sooner in parts of Florida.
Frustrations mount as Hurricane Ian’s effects linger
Donnie Cobb received a $1-million secured bond from the judge. He asked if the bond could be...
Man charged in wreck that killed 6-year-old in Gaston Co. sentenced to prison
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Car bursts into flames when driver hits deer, officials say
FILE - Former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates speaks at Harvard University, in...
Abuse in women’s pro soccer league was systemic, report says
Navajo police said a woman shot and killed her husband and 6-year-old son.
Navajo Nation woman kills husband, 6-year-old son, police say