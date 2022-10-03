NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Southeast Charlotte wreck kills 1, injures another

The crash happened close to a neighborhood.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another injured after an afternoon wreck in southeast Charlotte Monday afternoon.

Medic confirmed a crash happened at Cloister Drive and Providence Road, close to the entrance of a neighborhood.

According to Medic, one person died and another was taken to a hospital for serious injuries.

Follow the latest developments on this story by downloading the free WBTV News App here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Construction personnel work on the Carolina Panthers' team headquarters and practice...
Site of Panthers’ failed Rock Hill facility listed for sale
Flooding from Hurricane Ian
North Carolina reports four storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian
Fall is here, and pumpkin patches around the area are open for business.
9 must-visit pumpkin patches near Charlotte
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is ending "regulatory stops for non-moving violations."
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office changes traffic stop policy
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”

Latest News

Donnie Cobb received a $1-million secured bond from the judge. He asked if the bond could be...
Man charged in wreck that killed 6-year-old in Gaston Co. sentenced to prison
Carlton Benbow
Judge sentences man involved in fatal Thanksgiving weekend shooting to 5-7 years in prison.
Troopers were called after reports came in of a vehicle in a Catawba County creek.
Hickory man dies after Jeep plunges into creek, becomes submerged, authorities say
Autism Speaks Walk 2021: Register now for this year's event
Autism Speaks Walk 2022: Sign up now to help support this year’s event