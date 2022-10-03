Southeast Charlotte wreck kills 1, injures another

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another injured after an afternoon wreck in southeast Charlotte Monday afternoon.

Medic confirmed a crash happened at Cloister Drive and Providence Road, close to the entrance of a neighborhood.

According to Medic, one person died and another was taken to a hospital for serious injuries.

Follow the latest developments on this story by downloading the free WBTV News App here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.