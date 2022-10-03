Southeast Charlotte wreck kills 1, injures another
The crash happened close to a neighborhood.
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another injured after an afternoon wreck in southeast Charlotte Monday afternoon.
Medic confirmed a crash happened at Cloister Drive and Providence Road, close to the entrance of a neighborhood.
According to Medic, one person died and another was taken to a hospital for serious injuries.
