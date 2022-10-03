NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Reba McEntire to play at Colonial Life Arena

Reba McEntire is coming to Columbia.
Reba McEntire is coming to Columbia.(WSMV)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Reba McEntire is coming to Columbia in 2023. Colonial Life Arena announced Monday that the country music singer will play on March 10, 2023, with guests Terri Clark and The Issacs. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Construction personnel work on the Carolina Panthers' team headquarters and practice...
Site of Panthers’ failed Rock Hill facility listed for sale
Flooding from Hurricane Ian
North Carolina reports four storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian
Fall is here, and pumpkin patches around the area are open for business.
9 must-visit pumpkin patches near Charlotte
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is ending "regulatory stops for non-moving violations."
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office changes traffic stop policy
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”

Latest News

Donnie Cobb received a $1-million secured bond from the judge. He asked if the bond could be...
Man charged in wreck that killed 6-year-old in Gaston Co. sentenced to prison
Carlton Benbow
Judge sentences man involved in fatal Thanksgiving weekend shooting to 5-7 years in prison.
Troopers were called after reports came in of a vehicle in a Catawba County creek.
Hickory man dies after Jeep plunges into creek, becomes submerged, authorities say
Autism Speaks Walk 2021: Register now for this year's event
Autism Speaks Walk 2022: Sign up now to help support this year’s event
Wells Fargo volunteers help build Habitat for Humanity home alongside Shaquawanda Boulware...
Habitat Charlotte Region will host Jimmy & Rosalyn Carter Work Project with Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood