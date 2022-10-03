Reba McEntire to play at Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Reba McEntire is coming to Columbia in 2023. Colonial Life Arena announced Monday that the country music singer will play on March 10, 2023, with guests Terri Clark and The Issacs. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

