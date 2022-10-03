Community celebrates life of LaPorscha Baldwin a year after her murder

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Almost one year after her death, the community honored the life of 30-year-old LaPorscha Baldwin on Sunday.

They held a tribute for her at First Antioch Interdenominational Church as a way to celebrate her life, as opposed to mourning her loss.

“Even though she’s not here with us in the flesh, that she’s here with us in the spirit,” her brother, Clifton Baldwin, said.

A year ago, after LaPorscha had been missing for days, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police found her dead in Fairfield County, S.C.

Police charged her ex-boyfriend, Charles Combs, with her murder.

“I miss her,” cousin Angel Sadler said. “She was my sister, my best friend and it’s hard not to be able to pick up the phone and call her.”

She said Baldwin would’ve been 31 today.

“It was like a little relief,” Sadler said of Sunday’s event. “Being able to release all of that grief and things you’ve been holding on to for the last year. I was like, ‘you know what,’ today’s gotta be a better day.”

LaPorscha’s brother added many are now working to establish a nonprofit that will aid those in domestic violence situations.

“Spreading awareness about what true love is, things like that,” he said. “The biggest thing is not letting my sister’s legacy die.”

Charles Combs is in Mecklenburg County Jail right now. North Carolina judicial records show he has a court date coming up in November.

