NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Monroe woman wins $1M on $30 scratch-off lottery ticket

She bought a Millionaire Maker ticket from Rollinghill Express on West Roosevelt Street in Monroe.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Monroe woman took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won $1 million.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Susan Underwood bought a Millionaire Maker ticket from Rollinghill Express on West Roosevelt Street in Monroe.

That ticket turned out to be a $1 million winner.

Lottery officials said Underwood chose to take the $600,000 lump sump instead of an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years.

After state and federal taxes, Underwood took home approximately $426,069, a news release stated.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding from Hurricane Ian
North Carolina reports four storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian
FILE - Construction personnel work on the Carolina Panthers' team headquarters and practice...
Site of Panthers’ failed Rock Hill facility listed for sale
Fall is here, and pumpkin patches around the area are open for business.
9 must-visit pumpkin patches near Charlotte
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
A man was found dead after an apparent house fire in Kings Mountain.
Man found dead after apparent house fire in Kings Mountain

Latest News

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is ending "regulatory stops for non-moving violations."
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office changes traffic stop policy
Gas prices in South Carolina rose 6.8 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per...
SC gas prices climb more than 6 cents over past week
In the aftermath on Hurricane Ian, the Office of Governor Roy Cooper has announced that four...
Four dead in North Carolina following the impacts of Hurricane Ian
Charlotte saw its thirteenth straight week of declines in prices at the pump.
Charlotte gas prices rise more than 3 cents over past week