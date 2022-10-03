Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office changes traffic stop policy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County sheriff is set to announce a new policy when it comes to traffic stops.

According to Sheriff Garry McFadden, it’s aimed at those who might be vulnerable to being targeted by the criminal legal system.

The sheriff is set to talk about this new policy Monday afternoon, but in a press release McFadden said the department is ending “regulatory stops for non-moving violations.”

That essentially means things like an expired car inspection, a headlight that’s out, or tinted windows won’t be the sole basis for a traffic stop. Those can be added if a driver is stopped for something more serious.

McFadden said he adopted the new policy after a presentation from advocates and groups that showed black drivers are stopped more often for these types of offenses.

He also cited data from the UNC School of Government that shows of the top 10 most charged offenses in Mecklenburg County, five of them are regulatory in nature.

McFadden also believes this policy will help improve interactions between people and deputies. The sheriff’s office is requiring deputies to pass an exam that tests their knowledge of the policy.

WBTV will have a crew at Monday’s announcement and hear what drivers think of it.

