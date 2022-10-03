Man charged in wreck that killed 6-year-old in Gaston Co. sentenced to prison

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gaston County man charged after a drag racing crash that killed a 6-year-old boy will spend the next 19-24 years in prison.

Donnie Cobb pleaded guilty in court Monday and was sentenced to 238 to 298 months served in prison.

The crash happened in June 2021. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said two cars were racing on U.S. 74 near Sparrow Springs Road, reaching speeds between 90 and 100 miles per hour, when the car crashed through a median and hit another head-on.

Liam Lagunas, 6, was in the car struck by Cobb. He died hours later.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man jailed under $1M bond for head-on speed racing crash that killed 6-year-old boy in Gaston Co.]

Cobb was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to cause serious injury, reckless driving to endanger, driving while impaired, speed competition and second-degree murder.

Gracie Eaves, the second driver, was charged with involuntary manslaughter. She pleaded guilty in September 2022 and was sentenced to up to 71 months in prison.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.