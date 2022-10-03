NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Man charged in wreck that killed 6-year-old in Gaston Co. sentenced to prison

He will serve between 238 and 298 months.
Donnie Cobb received a $1-million secured bond from the judge. He asked if the bond could be...
Donnie Cobb received a $1-million secured bond from the judge. He asked if the bond could be lowered, but was denied.(North Carolina State Highway Patrol)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gaston County man charged after a drag racing crash that killed a 6-year-old boy will spend the next 19-24 years in prison.

Donnie Cobb pleaded guilty in court Monday and was sentenced to 238 to 298 months served in prison.

The crash happened in June 2021. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said two cars were racing on U.S. 74 near Sparrow Springs Road, reaching speeds between 90 and 100 miles per hour, when the car crashed through a median and hit another head-on.

Liam Lagunas, 6, was in the car struck by Cobb. He died hours later.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man jailed under $1M bond for head-on speed racing crash that killed 6-year-old boy in Gaston Co.]

Cobb was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to cause serious injury, reckless driving to endanger, driving while impaired, speed competition and second-degree murder.

Gracie Eaves, the second driver, was charged with involuntary manslaughter. She pleaded guilty in September 2022 and was sentenced to up to 71 months in prison.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Construction personnel work on the Carolina Panthers' team headquarters and practice...
Site of Panthers’ failed Rock Hill facility listed for sale
Flooding from Hurricane Ian
North Carolina reports four storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian
Fall is here, and pumpkin patches around the area are open for business.
9 must-visit pumpkin patches near Charlotte
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is ending "regulatory stops for non-moving violations."
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office changes traffic stop policy
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”

Latest News

Carlton Benbow
Judge sentences man involved in fatal Thanksgiving weekend shooting to 5-7 years in prison.
Troopers were called after reports came in of a vehicle in a Catawba County creek.
Hickory man dies after Jeep plunges into creek, becomes submerged, authorities say
Autism Speaks Walk 2021: Register now for this year's event
Autism Speaks Walk 2022: Sign up now to help support this year’s event
Wells Fargo volunteers help build Habitat for Humanity home alongside Shaquawanda Boulware...
Habitat Charlotte Region will host Jimmy & Rosalyn Carter Work Project with Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood