Judge sentences man involved in fatal Thanksgiving weekend shooting to 5-7 years in prison.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was sentenced to 5-7 years in prison for a 2019 Thanksgiving weekend shooting in southeast Charlotte.

Over Thanksgiving weekend in 2019, investigators say 46-year-old Reginald Lawrence was visiting Charlotte and was outside with others in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Carlton Benbow, who lived at the complex, came outside and approached the group. An argument broke out. Benbow fatally shot Lawrence and then fired at Lawrence’s child but missed.

At the trial, he said he acted in self-defense.

He was sentenced to 67-93 months in prison.

