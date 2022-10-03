Hickory man dies after Jeep plunges into creek, becomes submerged, authorities say

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Hickory man died after his vehicle became submerged in a creek near where the roadway had washed out, authorities said.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, troopers got a call Saturday morning about a vehicle in a creek in the area of 24th Street Place Northeast.

First responders said when they got there, they saw a 2020 Jeep Gladiator upside down and partially submerged in the creek in an area where the road had been washed out.

The driver, 47-year-old Philip John Paxson, of Hickory, was found dead inside the Jeep, according to the highway patrol.

Troopers believe the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.

According to investigators, 24th Street Place Northeast is not a road maintained by the N.C. Department of Transportation. They added that the portion of the road collapsed several years ago when a culvert washed away.

Previously barricades had reportedly been vandalized and removed, troopers said.

