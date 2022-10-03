Habitat Charlotte Region will host Jimmy & Rosalyn Carter Work Project with Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Habitat Charlotte Region is going into its 40th anniversary with big news: The region was selected to host the 2023 Jimmy & Rosalyn Carter Work Project with country music superstars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

Habitat Charlotte Region hosted the fourth annual Carter Work Project in 1987 in the Optimist Park community. Then-Mayor Harvey Gantt worked alongside the Carters and hundreds of volunteers to build 14 houses in one week.

Habitat Charlotte Region hosted the fourth annual Carter work Project in 1987 in the Optimist Park community. (Provided photo)

The Meadows at Plato Price, Habitat Charlotte Region’s largest development to date, will be the site of the 2023 Carter Work Project Oct. 1-6. The nine-acre property off of Morris Field Drive was the site of Plato Price School, an education and civic space for west Charlotte’s Black community from the early 1900s through the mid-60s.

More information will be released as it becomes available. Visit habitatcltregion.org or call 704-376-2054.

