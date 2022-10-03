Four dead in North Carolina following the impacts of Hurricane Ian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In the aftermath on Hurricane Ian, the Office of Governor Roy Cooper has announced that four North Carolina residents lost their lives as a result of the storm’s impacts.

“The storm has passed, but many hazards remain with downed trees, downed power lines and power outages,” said Governor Cooper. “We mourn with the families of those who have died and urge everyone to be cautious while cleaning up to avoid more deaths or injuries.”

Per the report, the following incidents have been reported:

A 25-year-old in Johnston County died on Friday in a vehicle incident

A 24-year-old in Johnston County lost their life on Friday in a different vehicle incident

A 22-year-old in Martin County lost their life on Friday in a vehicle incident that led to their drowning

A 65-year-old in Johnston County died on Saturday after a generator was left running in their closed garage

The governor’s office would like to remind citizens that generators should always be used outdoors and away from the home. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that is generated by the combustion of a gasoline engine or other fuel burning source.

