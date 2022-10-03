NC DHHS Flu
Clouds yield to sun on Monday, nice warming trend on tap for the week

Chilly 40s are back in the forecast tonight under partly cloudy skies.
Chilly 40s are back in the forecast tonight under partly cloudy skies.
By Al Conklin
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian continue to meander across Virginia today, we’ll start mostly cloudy, but more sunshine is forecast to filter in as we roll into the afternoon.

  • Today: Breezy and cool again, clouds yield to sun
  • Rest of Week: Lot of sunshine, nice warming trend
  • Tropical Outlook: On the quiet side – for now

A cool breeze will dominate again as we inch into the upper 60s this afternoon.

Chilly 40s are back in the forecast tonight under partly cloudy skies.

High pressure will build across the southeast on Tuesday and provide beautiful weather through the end of the week. Highs will be in the seasonal 70s with chilly nighttime lows in the 40s and 50s.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center is giving a tropical wave south of the Cabo Verde Islands a 70% chance of development over the next five days. There is also a disorganized cluster of thunderstorms east of the Windward Islands that the NHC has a 40% of tropical cyclone formation for in the next five days. As it moves west across the Caribbean Sea this week, we’ll have to keep an eye on it, as it could become a named system late in the week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

