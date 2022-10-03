Clouds yield to sun on Monday, nice warming trend on tap for the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian continue to meander across Virginia today, we’ll start mostly cloudy, but more sunshine is forecast to filter in as we roll into the afternoon.

Today : Breezy and cool again, clouds yield to sun

Rest of Week : Lot of sunshine, nice warming trend

Tropical Outlook: On the quiet side – for now

A cool breeze will dominate again as we inch into the upper 60s this afternoon.

CLOUDS THIS MORNING AROUND #clt & THE @WBTV_NEWS AREA WILL GIVE WAY TO MORE SUNSHINE THIS AFTERNOON. A COOL NORTHERLY BREEZE WILL BLOW ALL DAY LONG....60S FOR MOST NEIGHBORHOODS. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/DEwIQ7leo6 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 3, 2022

Chilly 40s are back in the forecast tonight under partly cloudy skies.

High pressure will build across the southeast on Tuesday and provide beautiful weather through the end of the week. Highs will be in the seasonal 70s with chilly nighttime lows in the 40s and 50s.

A nice warm-up in the forecast this week around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area. A cold front will plow through the region on Friday, sending weekend temps back down into the cool 60s. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/BzgUDrAmv0 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 3, 2022

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center is giving a tropical wave south of the Cabo Verde Islands a 70% chance of development over the next five days. There is also a disorganized cluster of thunderstorms east of the Windward Islands that the NHC has a 40% of tropical cyclone formation for in the next five days. As it moves west across the Caribbean Sea this week, we’ll have to keep an eye on it, as it could become a named system late in the week.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

