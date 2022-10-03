Charlotte gas prices rise more than 3 cents over past week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte rose 3.5 cents over the last week, sitting at $3.37 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. The Queen City had seen 15 straight weeks of declines at the pump before climbing these last seven days.

The price is 9 cents higher than the previous nine-year high of $3.28 a gallon on Oct. 3, 2013.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 14.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at 47.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $2.95 per gallon as of Oct. 2 while the most expensive is $4.59 a gallon, a difference of $1.64 per gallon.

The price of diesel has declined 2.9 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $4.86 per gallon, analysts said. The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.28, down 2.7 cents from last week’s $3.31 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“With gas prices continuing to surge on the West Coast and Great Lakes, the national average saw its second straight weekly rise. But at the same time, areas of the Northeast and Gulf Coast have continued to see declines as the the nation experiences sharp differences in trends between regions,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some West Coast states saw prices rise 35 to 55 cents per gallon in the last week as refinery issues continued to impact gasoline supply, which fell to its lowest level in a decade in the region, causing prices to skyrocket. While I’m hopeful there will eventually be relief, prices could go a bit higher before cooling off. In addition, OPEC could decide to cut oil production by a million barrels as the global economy slows down, potentially creating a catalyst that could push gas prices up further.”

