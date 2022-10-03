Bank of America Stadium to open as early voting site for primaries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bank of America Stadium will be open to the public as an early voting site this fall, the Carolina Panthers announced.

The stadium will be open for 17 days of early voting from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5 as the organization wants to continue efforts to increase participation in the democratic process. This includes a game day on Oct. 23 when the Panthers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In 2020, BoFA Stadium did this for the first time during the presidential election, seeing nearly 13,000 citizens use the facility to vote.

“We’re excited to again work with the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections to offer our location as an early polling site for this year’s election cycle,” Carolina Panthers president Kristi Coleman said. “In 2020, we welcomed almost 13,000 people for early voting, and opening the venue again offers another opportunity to use our platforms to help educate, register, and mobilize voters in the Carolinas. This non-partisan effort aims to make the voting process as easy and convenient as possible for those in our community.”

The organization has previously opened the doors to the stadium as a public asset, such as in 2021, when the stadium served as a COVID-19 mass vaccination site.

Having access to the stadium will help alleviate some of the Meck County Board of Education’s logistical issues that come with the temporary closing of the County Library’s uptown location. Also, the stadium provides proximity to public transportation, and parking vouchers are available for voters using the stadium, clearing one more hurdle for area voters.

For more information on the organization’s “Your Vote Counts” efforts and links to voting information for both states, you can click Panthers.com/YOURVOTECOUNTS.

EARLY VOTING SCHEDULE

— Early voting will begin at all sites on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 8 a.m. and will conclude on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m.

— Weekday voting hours: 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

— Saturday voting hours (Oct. 22, Oct. 29, Nov. 5): 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

— Sunday voting hours (Oct. 23, Oct. 30): 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

