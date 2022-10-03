NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Bank of America Stadium to open as early voting site for primaries

In 2020, BoFA Stadium did this for the first time during the presidential election, seeing nearly 13,000 citizens use the facility to vote.
Panthers early voting at BoFA Stadium
Panthers early voting at BoFA Stadium(Carolina Panthers)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bank of America Stadium will be open to the public as an early voting site this fall, the Carolina Panthers announced.

The stadium will be open for 17 days of early voting from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5 as the organization wants to continue efforts to increase participation in the democratic process. This includes a game day on Oct. 23 when the Panthers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Also Read: Panthers lose to Cardinals after offense falls flat, commits three turnovers

In 2020, BoFA Stadium did this for the first time during the presidential election, seeing nearly 13,000 citizens use the facility to vote.

“We’re excited to again work with the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections to offer our location as an early polling site for this year’s election cycle,” Carolina Panthers president Kristi Coleman said. “In 2020, we welcomed almost 13,000 people for early voting, and opening the venue again offers another opportunity to use our platforms to help educate, register, and mobilize voters in the Carolinas. This non-partisan effort aims to make the voting process as easy and convenient as possible for those in our community.”

Photo of the stadium last time it was open for early voting
Photo of the stadium last time it was open for early voting(Carolina Panthers)

The organization has previously opened the doors to the stadium as a public asset, such as in 2021, when the stadium served as a COVID-19 mass vaccination site.

Having access to the stadium will help alleviate some of the Meck County Board of Education’s logistical issues that come with the temporary closing of the County Library’s uptown location. Also, the stadium provides proximity to public transportation, and parking vouchers are available for voters using the stadium, clearing one more hurdle for area voters.

For more information on the organization’s “Your Vote Counts” efforts and links to voting information for both states, you can click Panthers.com/YOURVOTECOUNTS.

EARLY VOTING SCHEDULE

— Early voting will begin at all sites on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 8 a.m. and will conclude on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m.

— Weekday voting hours: 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

— Saturday voting hours (Oct. 22, Oct. 29, Nov. 5): 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

— Sunday voting hours (Oct. 23, Oct. 30): 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is ending "regulatory stops for non-moving violations."
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office changes traffic stop policy
FILE - Construction personnel work on the Carolina Panthers' team headquarters and practice...
Site of Panthers’ failed Rock Hill facility listed for sale
Flooding from Hurricane Ian
North Carolina reports four storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian
Fall is here, and pumpkin patches around the area are open for business.
9 must-visit pumpkin patches near Charlotte
A Monroe woman's Millionaire Maker ticket netted her $1 million.
Monroe woman wins $1M on $30 scratch-off lottery ticket

Latest News

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is tackled by Arizona Cardinals linebacker...
Panthers lose to Cardinals after offense falls flat, commits three turnovers
FILE - Construction personnel work on the Carolina Panthers' team headquarters and practice...
Site of Panthers’ failed Rock Hill facility listed for sale
Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (49) reacts after a blocked field goal by New Orleans...
Panthers beat Saints for first win of season thanks to strong defensive performance
New York Giants' Julian Love, left, tackles Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey during the...
Panthers fall to Giants despite McCaffrey’s big game