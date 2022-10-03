NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Autism Speaks Walk 2022: Sign up now to help support this year’s event

The Autism Speaks Walk is the largest autism-related fundraiser of the year in the Carolinas.
By Cheri Pruitt
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Autism Speaks Walk is back for another year and coming up soon. WBTV is proud to again be a part of this annual event tailored to the local needs of the autism community.

Autism speaks is the world’s largest autism fundraising event designed to support the needs of people with autism and their families throughout their lives. There is no registration fee for the event but donations and fundraising are encouraged. All proceeds from the event will benefit Autism Speaks.

» Here’s how you can find our local race and create a team or register individually for the big event!

What? Charlotte Autism Speaks Walk

Where? Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte

When? Saturday, October 29, 2022

9:00 AM: Registration and check-in opens

10:00 AM: Walk officially begins

11:30 AM: Event ends

The walk raises vital funds for empowering Autism Speaks to provide essential resources, research, advocacy, and support for today’s needs.

You can join the team or make a personal donation at Autism Speaks Walk - Autism Speaks.

Related: Claxton teenager writes book on her experience with autism

Autism Speaks Walk 2021
Autism Speaks Walk 2021: Register now for this year's event(WBTV)

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Construction personnel work on the Carolina Panthers' team headquarters and practice...
Site of Panthers’ failed Rock Hill facility listed for sale
Flooding from Hurricane Ian
North Carolina reports four storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian
Fall is here, and pumpkin patches around the area are open for business.
9 must-visit pumpkin patches near Charlotte
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is ending "regulatory stops for non-moving violations."
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office changes traffic stop policy
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”

Latest News

A Monroe woman's Millionaire Maker ticket netted her $1 million.
Monroe woman wins $1M on $30 scratch-off lottery ticket
‘Apples for Angels’ cider stands to benefit Charlotte Angels
Open house tours for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home start this weekend.
St. Jude Dream Home Open House tours start this weekend
Andre would bring love, care to a family
Andre would bring love, care to a family