Applications for RAMP program reopen for those behind on rent, utility bills

This opening is for people who haven’t applied before.
Those who are interested have to have an official eviction notification and an assigned court date.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Applications for the RAMP program have reopened here in Mecklenburg County.

Applications for the program, which helps people who are behind on rent and utility bills, are open until Oct. 15.

This opening is for people who haven’t applied before. Those who are interested have to have an official eviction notification and an assigned court date.

The RAMP program will get about $22 million and the application portal will reopen on March 1st.

They’ll also need to earn 60% of the area’s median income. So, for a single person, that’s about $40,000 a year. For a family of four, it’s about $56,000.

The program started during the COVID-19 pandemic and is a partnership between the city of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County and DreamKey Partners.

An application can be filled out online.

