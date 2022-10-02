NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Site of Panthers’ failed Rock Hill facility listed for sale

The 245-acre property is listed online as the ‘Rock Hill Overlook.’
FILE - Construction personnel work on the Carolina Panthers' team headquarters and practice...
FILE - Construction personnel work on the Carolina Panthers' team headquarters and practice facility Aug. 24, 2021, in Rock Hill, S.C. The Panthers' proposed $800 million practice facility project in Rock Hill is officially dead after team owner David Tepper’s real estate company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware on Wednesday night, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - More than two years after plans were announced to erect a state-of-the-art practice facility and team headquarters for the Carolina Panthers, the property on which construction began is now up for sale.

The property, listed as ‘Rock Hill Overlook,’ on Colliers’ website, sits just off of I-77 near what will be Exit 81 in Rock Hill.

On March 7, 2022, Panthers owner David Tepper announced that the $800 million project would be halted. Just over a month later on April 19, it was announced that the massive project would be terminated.

In the months following, Tepper’s real estate company, GT Real Estate, would go on to file for bankruptcy, and became the subject of multiple legal complaints.

Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start

Now, less than a year later, the 245-acre mixed-use development site is up for sale.

According to the Colliers online listing, the property boasts the following features:

  • 245 Acre Mixed-Use Development Potential for Healthcare, Hospitality, Institutional, Multi-Family, Office, Retail, Entertainment, and/or Destination
  • Zoning: MP-C
  • Prime Access to I-77 and the New Exit 81 Interchange (May 2023)
  • Close Proximity to Charlotte Douglas Airport and Greater Charlotte, NC
  • Booming Population Growth due to the Quality of Life and Lifestyle along the Catawba River

Since purchasing the Panthers in 2018, Tepper has also expressed interest in building a new home stadium.

WBTV has reached out to Tepper Sports & Entertainment for comment.

Related: Panthers terminating agreement with city of Rock Hill for new facility

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The center of Ian's circulation should be closer to the NC/VA state line by 8 a.m. Saturday.
Tracking Ian: Storm downgraded to post-tropical cyclone as it moves further into the Carolinas
Power lines
POWER OUTAGE MAPS: Real-time North Carolina and South Carolina updates
Hundreds of flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport were canceled Friday ahead of...
More than 300 flights canceled at CLT Airport ahead of Hurricane Ian
Tracking Ian
First Alert Weather Day: Remnants of Ian to impact Friday-Sunday
Tropical watches and warnings
Charlotte under Tropical Storm Warning as Ian set to bring heavy rain, strong winds

Latest News

Duke Energy said at least 40 people were without power after a tree damaged the power lines on...
Duke Energy, contractors continue power line repairs after damage from Ian
Officials are investigating a homicide in Chesterfield County.
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Chesterfield County
Flooding from Hurricane Ian
North Carolina reports four storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian
The Little Sugar Creek Greenway at Charlotte's Elizabeth Park flooded on Friday due to the...
Ian causes flooding, downed trees, power outages across the Carolinas