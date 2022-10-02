Rain moves out, warmer temperatures to return as workweek arrives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An area of low pressure (from Ian) located over the Mid-Atlantic will continue bring periods of cloud cover into the Carolinas through Monday. By Tuesday this low will push farther east, setting the stage for clear skies and a warming trend in our area.

Monday: A mix of clouds and sunshine, breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, mild and pleasant.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer.

Pesky clouds from the remnants of Ian will remain a factor in our forecast for the next 36 hours. Overnight, with mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will only cool into the 50s in most areas.

We will begin Monday morning with mostly cloudy skies but end the day partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will range from the lower 60s in the mountains to upper 60s across the piedmont.

Gusty winds could persist through Monday (WBTV First Alert Weather)

High pressure will push farther south on Tuesday allowing for dry and mostly sunny conditions; highs will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine can be expected Wednesday through Friday with highs in the mid-70s to near 80 degrees.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center is still giving a tropical wave south of the Cabo Verde Islands a 70 percent chance of development over the next five days. There are also some clusters of thunderstorms east of the Windward Islands that the NHC has a 30 percent of tropical cyclone formation for in the next five days.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

