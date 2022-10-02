Man found dead after apparent house fire in Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was found dead following an apparent fire in Kings Mountain on Saturday morning, police said.

According to the Kings Mountain Police Department, officers and firefighters responded to a home at 1004 Cansler Street just after 9 a.m. on Saturday after they received reports of a fire.

Once at the scene, firefighters and police did not find a working fire, but found ‘significant signs’ that a fire had occurred.

Firefighters entered the home and found the male dead inside.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) was contacted, and agents were called out to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Officials have not yet released the name of the victim.

