Cloudy and cool again today, warmer days ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Sunday!

• Today: Lots of clouds, breezy and cool again

• Week Ahead: Sunshine returns, nice warming trend

• Tropical Outlook: On the quiet side – for now

As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian drift across Virginia today, we’ll stay mostly cloudy. I’m not forecasting a lot of sunshine, but I’m also not forecasting a lot of rain. A cool breeze will dominate. We’ll inch into the middle 60s this afternoon. A shower risk will linger through the day in the mountains and northern Foothills, where highs in the lower 50s are forecast.

Chilly 40s and 50s are back in the forecast tonight under mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower risk holds for the mountains.

Precipitation Chance (WBTV)

Some clouds and perhaps a lone shower could be around at the start of Monday, but the afternoon will bring more sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

High pressure will build across the Southeast on Tuesday and provide beautiful weather through the end of the week. Highs will be in the seasonal 70s with chilly nighttime lows in the 40s and 50s.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center is giving a tropical wave south of the Cabo Verde Islands a 70% chance of development over the next 5 days, so that’s something we’ll have to watch, otherwise the tropics look quiet for now.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great Sunday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.